HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Look, What Pakistan Has Done In Afghanistan

Look, What Pakistan Has Done In Afghanistan

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2026 09:30 IST

x

Pakistan conducted airstrikes on Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on February 22, 2026, targeting areas in Bihsud district. The military operation resulted in significant damage to residential structures and infrastructure.

Residents gathered at affected sites to assess the destruction as heavy machinery cleared debris from damaged homes. The strikes mark a continuation of cross-border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Residents gather at Pakistani airstrike site in Bihsud district

IMAGE: Residents gather at the site, following the Pakistani airstrikes, in Bihsud district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Residents near damaged house with debris clearing in Nangarhar

IMAGE: Residents gather near a damaged house as a loader clears debris, following the Pakistani airstrikes, in Bihsud district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Reuters
 

Residents at airstrike site in Bihsud district Nangarhar

IMAGE: Residents gather at the site, following the Pakistani airstrikes, in Bihsud district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Residents as machinery clears debris of damaged house in Nangarhar

IMAGE: Residents gather as machinery clears the debris of a damaged house, following the Pakistani air strikes, in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Residents gather at Pakistani airstrike aftermath in Bihsud

IMAGE: Residents gather at the site, following the Pakistani airstrikes, in Bihsud district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pak bombs terror camps in Afghanistan, claims to kill 70
Pak bombs terror camps in Afghanistan, claims to kill 70
'Attempt to...': India slams Pak's airstrikes in Afghanistan
'Attempt to...': India slams Pak's airstrikes in Afghanistan
Can solve Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict quickly: Trump
Can solve Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict quickly: Trump
'Cowardly Attack': Afghanistan Pull Out of Pakistan Series
'Cowardly Attack': Afghanistan Pull Out of Pakistan Series
Afghans Are Adept At Playing India Against Pakistan
Afghans Are Adept At Playing India Against Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 2

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

webstory image 3

12 Books India Banned

VIDEOS

When these Bollywood beauties watched 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' together1:24

When these Bollywood beauties watched 'Do Deewane Seher...

The Moment Manisha Rani Arrived, Paparazzi Went Crazy!0:47

The Moment Manisha Rani Arrived, Paparazzi Went Crazy!

Post Indus Water Treaty suspension, first-ever dredging begins in Chenab river4:44

Post Indus Water Treaty suspension, first-ever dredging...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO