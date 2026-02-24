Look, What Pakistan Has Done In Afghanistan

Pakistan conducted airstrikes on Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on February 22, 2026, targeting areas in Bihsud district. The military operation resulted in significant damage to residential structures and infrastructure.

Residents gathered at affected sites to assess the destruction as heavy machinery cleared debris from damaged homes. The strikes mark a continuation of cross-border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

IMAGE: Residents gather at the site, following the Pakistani airstrikes, in Bihsud district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Residents gather near a damaged house as a loader clears debris, following the Pakistani airstrikes, in Bihsud district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

