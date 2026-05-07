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Pakistani National Held After Crossing Border In Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 21:59 IST

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A Pakistani national was apprehended by the BSF in Rajasthan after crossing the India-Pakistan border, raising concerns about border security and prompting further investigation.

Photograph: ANI Picture Service/ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Picture Service/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Pakistani national, Avesh Khan, was apprehended in Rajasthan's Barmer district.
  • The individual crossed the India-Pakistan border near the Ashoka post.
  • The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended the man and handed him over to the police.
  • Authorities are currently questioning the individual, and no suspicious material has been found.

A Pakistani national who entered Indian territory along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Barmer district was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) and later handed over to the police for questioning, officials said on Thursday.

Border Crossing and Apprehension Details

The man, identified as Avesh Khan, crossed into Indian territory near the Ashoka post in the Sarupe Ka Tala area and was caught around eight kilometres inside the border on Monday, police said.

 

Dhanau SHO Deep Singh said the BSF apprehended the Pakistani national on May 4 and handed him over to the police the following day.

Investigation Underway

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jetharam said the accused was being questioned and no suspicious material had been recovered so far.

He said security agencies would interrogate the man as part of the investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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