BSF Detains Pakistani Intruder Near International Border in Samba

A Pakistani national was detained by the BSF after inadvertently crossing the International Border into the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting repatriation procedures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BSF troops detained an elderly Pakistani national near the International Border in Samba district.

The individual was apprehended after crossing into Indian territory near Border Out Post Bhaller in the Ramgarh sector.

Preliminary questioning suggests the border crossing was inadvertent.

The Pakistani national is expected to be repatriated following standard procedures.

Alert BSF troops picked up the movement of an elderly Pakistani opposite Border Out Post Bhaller in Ramgarh sector and subsequently challenged him when he intruded into this side, the officials said.

They said he surrendered on being challenged and preliminary questioning revealed that he had inadvertently crossed the border.

He is likely to be repatriated after completion of necessary formalities shortly, the officials said.