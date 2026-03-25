HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » BSF Detains Pakistani Intruder Near International Border in Samba

BSF Detains Pakistani Intruder Near International Border in Samba

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 13:41 IST

x

A Pakistani national was detained by the BSF after inadvertently crossing the International Border into the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting repatriation procedures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • BSF troops detained an elderly Pakistani national near the International Border in Samba district.
  • The individual was apprehended after crossing into Indian territory near Border Out Post Bhaller in the Ramgarh sector.
  • Preliminary questioning suggests the border crossing was inadvertent.
  • The Pakistani national is expected to be repatriated following standard procedures.

Alert BSF troops picked up the movement of an elderly Pakistani opposite Border Out Post Bhaller in Ramgarh sector and subsequently challenged him when he intruded into this side, the officials said.

They said he surrendered on being challenged and preliminary questioning revealed that he had inadvertently crossed the border.

 

He is likely to be repatriated after completion of necessary formalities shortly, the officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along IB in J-K's Samba
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along IB in J-K's Samba
Pak intruder shot dead, another arrested in J-K
Pak intruder shot dead, another arrested in J-K
BSF foils major infiltration bid in Jammu's Samba
BSF foils major infiltration bid in Jammu's Samba
Army foils Pak's BAT action in JK; infiltrator eliminated
Army foils Pak's BAT action in JK; infiltrator eliminated
BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Samba sector
BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Samba sector

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Disha Patani Nails Airport Style in the Coolest Way Possible1:03

Disha Patani Nails Airport Style in the Coolest Way Possible

Bhumi Pednekar Stuns Fans With a Bold New Look 1:06

Bhumi Pednekar Stuns Fans With a Bold New Look

Casual Yet Gorgeous: Malaika Sets Style Goals Again0:01

Casual Yet Gorgeous: Malaika Sets Style Goals Again

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO