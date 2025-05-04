HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pakistani ranger apprehended by BSF along Rajasthan border

Pakistani ranger apprehended by BSF along Rajasthan border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 04, 2025 10:46 IST

x

A Pakistani Ranger has been apprehended by the Border Security Force from along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Saturday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The development comes nearly a fortnight after a Border Security Force jawan was apprehended by the Rangers amid rising tension between the two countries in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The Pakistani Ranger has been taken into custody by the Rajasthan frontier of the force, they said.

 

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along this international border in Punjab and they have refused to hand him over despite a strong protest registered by the Indian force.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Before Pahalgam massacre, intel warned of attack on tourists
Before Pahalgam massacre, intel warned of attack on tourists
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It
It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'
Desperate attempt to...: India on Pak's missile test
Desperate attempt to...: India on Pak's missile test

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

'There will be a strong revenge': Farooq Abdullah warns Pakistan on Pahalgam terror attack12:56

'There will be a strong revenge': Farooq Abdullah warns...

India conducts maiden flight-trials of stratospheric airship platform2:06

India conducts maiden flight-trials of stratospheric...

Anil, Jackie leave from cremation centre after Nirmal Kapoor's funeral1:25

Anil, Jackie leave from cremation centre after Nirmal...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD