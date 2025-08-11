BSF foils infiltration in J-K's Kathua, guns down Pak intruder

A Pakistani intruder was killed after being shot at by the Border Security Force while attempting to sneak into this side from across the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Border Security Force said they are lodging a protest with their Pakistani counterparts over the incident.

The officials said BSF troops noticed some intruders trying to sneak into this side between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector around 4 pm and were challenged to stop.

The intruders paid no heed to the repeated warnings, prompting the BSF personnel manning the forward posts to open fire, resulting in injuries to one of them, the officials said.

The injured intruder was arrested and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, the officials said, adding he was later referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur for specialised treatment but he succumbed to his injuries.

The identity and the motive behind his abortive attempt to infiltrate into this side were matters of further investigation, the officials said.

They said the body is likely to be repatriated to Pakistan.

"BSF troops observed suspicious movement wherein a Pak National was observed crossing the IB and approaching aggressively towards the border fence in district Kathua, Jammu.

"He was warned by alert troops but paid no heed. BSF troops sensing threat fired on his legs. Later on, he was taken into BSF custody. Protest being lodged with counterpart," the border guarding force said in a statement here.