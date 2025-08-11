HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BSF foils infiltration in J-K's Kathua, guns down Pak intruder

BSF foils infiltration in J-K's Kathua, guns down Pak intruder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 11, 2025 22:03 IST

x

A Pakistani intruder was killed after being shot at by the Border Security Force while attempting to sneak into this side from across the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Border Security Force said they are lodging a protest with their Pakistani counterparts over the incident.

The officials said BSF troops noticed some intruders trying to sneak into this side between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector around 4 pm and were challenged to stop.

 

The intruders paid no heed to the repeated warnings, prompting the BSF personnel manning the forward posts to open fire, resulting in injuries to one of them, the officials said.

The injured intruder was arrested and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, the officials said, adding he was later referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur for specialised treatment but he succumbed to his injuries.

The identity and the motive behind his abortive attempt to infiltrate into this side were matters of further investigation, the officials said.

They said the body is likely to be repatriated to Pakistan.

"BSF troops observed suspicious movement wherein a Pak National was observed crossing the IB and approaching aggressively towards the border fence in district Kathua, Jammu.

"He was warned by alert troops but paid no heed. BSF troops sensing threat fired on his legs. Later on, he was taken into BSF custody. Protest being lodged with counterpart," the border guarding force said in a statement here.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch, 2 terrorists killed
Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch, 2 terrorists killed
Infiltration raise concerns post J-K tunnel site attack
Infiltration raise concerns post J-K tunnel site attack
Pak pushing foreign terrorists into J-K: Army
Pak pushing foreign terrorists into J-K: Army
J-K forces confront hidden threat by infiltrators
J-K forces confront hidden threat by infiltrators
Terrorism in J-K reduced to mere proxy war: Amit Shah
Terrorism in J-K reduced to mere proxy war: Amit Shah

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alvida Red Postboxes!

webstory image 2

Lava's New Blaze Dragon 5G Brings Power At ₹9,999

webstory image 3

7 Times Bollywood Romanced The Letter

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi, others help Mitali Bagh, who fainted during protest1:38

Rahul Gandhi, others help Mitali Bagh, who fainted during...

'Vote chori': Rahul, Priyanka detained during protest march to EC1:44

'Vote chori': Rahul, Priyanka detained during protest...

SPOTTED: Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport1:08

SPOTTED: Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV