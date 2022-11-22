News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pak intruder shot dead, another arrested in J-K

Pak intruder shot dead, another arrested in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 22, 2022 10:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Pakistani intruder was killed and another arrested on Tuesday as the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled their separate attempts to infiltrate into this side from across the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

IMAGE: BSF personnel patrol along India-Pakistan Border in RS Pura Sector, Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

The infiltration attempts were scuttled by the alert troops in Arnia sector of Jammu and Ramgarh sector in Samba district in the early hours of the day, the BSF spokesperson said.

 

Giving details, he said the BSF troops opened fire on a Pakistani intruder when he was noticed aggressively approaching towards the border fence in Arnia sector.

"He was challenged to stop but he did not pay any heed. Finding no other alternative, the troops fired and killed him," the spokesperson said.

In another incident, the spokesperson said troops apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached the fencing after crossing the IB in Ramgarh sector.

"He was brought inside the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate. Nothing incriminating was found from his possession so far," the spokesperson said.

He said the entire area in both the sectors is being thoroughly searched.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pakistan Army Stares At Another Defeat
Pakistan Army Stares At Another Defeat
Pakistan must never again feature in J-K talks
Pakistan must never again feature in J-K talks
How the British schemed to give Kashmir to Pakistan
How the British schemed to give Kashmir to Pakistan
Amit Shah Meets Mr and Mrs Jadeja
Amit Shah Meets Mr and Mrs Jadeja
When Rahul Saw Sheena For The Last Time
When Rahul Saw Sheena For The Last Time
Benzema's absence blessing in disguise for France?
Benzema's absence blessing in disguise for France?
FIFA WC: Indian engineer proud of stadium he's built
FIFA WC: Indian engineer proud of stadium he's built
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Pakistan's dangerous design in Kashmir

Pakistan's dangerous design in Kashmir

Pakistan rakes Kashmir at UNGA, India hits back

Pakistan rakes Kashmir at UNGA, India hits back

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances