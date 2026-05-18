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Pakistani Forces Eliminate 35 Terrorists In Balochistan Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 18, 2026 07:04 IST

Pakistani security forces neutralised 35 terrorists and apprehended three senior commanders in Balochistan during an intelligence-led operation targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces killed 35 terrorists in Balochistan's Mangla Zarghoon Ghar area during an intelligence-based operation.
  • Three high-profile senior commanders were captured during the operation against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and their proxy groups.
  • The operation, which began on May 13, also resulted in the destruction of several base camps in the Mangla Zarghoon Ghar region.
  • Additional operations are underway to apprehend facilitators, handlers, and financial supporters of terrorist elements in Balochistan.
  • Five soldiers, including a major, were killed last Wednesday during a clean-up operation against terrorists in Balochistan's Barkhan district.

Pakistani security forces killed 35 terrorists and captured three high-profile senior commanders during an ongoing intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Mangla Zarghoon Ghar area.

Balochistan Operation Details

A spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, told the media in Quetta on Sunday night that the operation, which began on May 13, saw the deaths of 35 terrorists over the past four days.

 

"The operation was against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and their proxy groups in Balochistan," Rind said.

Key Commanders Captured

Rind mentioned that the three captured commanders are high-profile figures, and the operation was conducted based on intelligence gathered from previously captured militants in the province.

"The security forces also destroyed several base camps in the Mangla Zarghoon Ghar region," he added.

Ongoing Operations

He noted that additional operations are underway in the province, based on credible, actionable intelligence aimed at apprehending the facilitators, handlers, and financial supporters of these terrorist elements.

Recent Casualties

The Pakistan military is yet to release a statement regarding this latest anti-terror operation.

Last Wednesday, five soldiers, including a major, were killed during a clean-up operation against terrorists in Balochistan's Barkhan district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which also stated that at least seven terrorists were killed during that operation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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