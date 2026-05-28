How Delhi Police Secured Robbery Conviction Quickly

Delhi Police swiftly secured a robbery conviction in just three-and-a-half months, showcasing the effectiveness of scientific investigation and CCTV analysis in solving crime.

Key Points Delhi Police secured a swift conviction in a robbery case using scientific investigation and CCTV analysis.

The accused, Hukum Chand, was convicted for stealing from a complainant near RK Ashram Metro Station.

CCTV footage corroborated the complainant's account, establishing the accused's presence and conduct.

Multiple bail applications by the accused were rejected due to strong evidence.

The court convicted Hukum Chand after examining the evidence presented by Delhi Police.

Delhi Police secured the conviction of a 22-year-old man in a robbery case within three-and-a-half months of the incident through scientific investigation, CCTV analysis and prompt prosecution, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Convicted in Paharganj Robbery

The accused, identified as Hukum Chand alias Gomchi, a resident of Paharganj, was convicted by a Delhi court in connection with a robbery case registered at the Paharganj police station under relevant sections of the BNS.

The incident took place on the intervening night of February 2 and 3 near the turn towards RK Ashram Metro Station in central Delhi. The complainant was heading towards the metro station when the accused allegedly bumped into him deliberately and picked up a quarrel. During the altercation, the accused allegedly stole Rs 5,200 from the victim's pocket and fled the spot, police said.

Investigation and Evidence Collection

An FIR was registered on February 3 and the investigation was initiated immediately. The accused was later arrested and was identified by the complainant during a test identification parade as well as before the court. Police said the CCTV footage corroborated the complainant's account and established the presence and conduct of the accused at the scene. The charge sheet in the case was filed before the court on March 23.

Accused's Bail Applications Rejected

During the trial, the accused moved multiple bail applications but failed to secure relief due to the strong electronic and ocular evidence collected during the investigation, police said.

After examining the evidence, the court convicted Hukum Chand on May 23.