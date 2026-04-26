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Delhi Police Nab Man Wanted In Bihar Robbery Cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 26, 2026 15:51 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended a 23-year-old man wanted in Bihar for multiple robbery cases, highlighting inter-state police cooperation in tackling crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest Roshan Kumar, wanted in Bihar for two robbery cases involving over Rs 12 lakh.
  • Kumar was allegedly involved in a Rs 2.8 lakh robbery in Rafiganj and a Rs 10 lakh robbery in Aurangabad.
  • The accused was apprehended in the Tikri Border area following a coordinated operation with Bihar Police.
  • Kumar claimed he was drawn into criminal activities due to poor financial conditions and the desire for easy money.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old man wanted in two robbery cases in Bihar involving amounts of over Rs 12 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

Accused Evading Arrest in Delhi

The accused, Roshan Kumar, a resident of Tikri Border in Delhi and a native of Aurangabad in Bihar, had been evading arrest and hiding in the national capital, they said.

 

The police said Kumar was wanted in a robbery case registered at Rafiganj in Aurangabad on October 15, last year, where he, along with his associates, allegedly robbed Rs 2.8 lakh from a man at gunpoint.

Details of the Robberies

During interrogation, he also disclosed his involvement in another robbery case involving Rs 10 lakh, registered on January 12, in Aurangabad, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a request from the Bihar Police, a team of the crime branch launched a coordinated operation and tracked down the accused.

He was apprehended from the Tikri Border area on Saturday.

His associates in the earlier robbery case have already been arrested by the Bihar Police, the officer said.

Motive and Previous Criminal Record

During questioning, Kumar revealed that he was drawn into criminal activities due to poor financial conditions and in pursuit of easy money.

He was previously involved in at least two criminal cases, including dacoity and attempt to murder, registered in Bihar in 2021, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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