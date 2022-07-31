Owner of car used in murder of minority community youth in Mangaluru held

One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a youth from minority community in Surathkal in Mangaluru, the police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Last rites of Mohammed Fazil, who was hacked to death by an unidentified group on Thursday, being performed in Surathkal, near Mangaluru, July 29, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The person arrested is the owner of the car that is said to have been used by the accused for the crime.

"More than 51 people have been inquired into in connection with the murder. We got the traces of a car while scanning the CCTV footage -- white Hyundai Eon car -- on the basis of footage and registration number we had taken eight cars into custody and inquired its owners," Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, he said, based on available information and inquiry, the owner of one specific car has been taken into custody on the outskirts of Surathkal on Saturday evening.

"During the inquiry he has disclosed certain information regarding who took the car from him... Now he will be presented before the court and taken into custody. He will be further questioned from which we may get further information on those involved," he said adding that based on the information gathered so far, police teams are at work to nab the accused.

Mohammed Fazil (23) was hacked to death on July 28 by three to four miscreants at Surathkal near Mangaluru.

The killing had come close on the heels of the killing of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar by unidentified motor bike-borne assailants on Tuesday night at the district's Bellare in Sullia taluk, following which tension had prevailed in several parts of Dakshina Kannada.

Kumar said one of the accused had good contact with the car owner and had taken the car from him earlier too.

"We will be inquiring him (owner) further....we have not yet got the car, but have information about it, we are tracking it."

The police are investigating the case and are also taking all the necessary measures to see to it that there is no disturbance to peace and order, he said, as he appealed to social media users and media to show restraint about sharing certain information, which may hamper investigation.

Noting that the father of the deceased Fazil has requested for inquiry from a higher ranking official, the commissioner said, following this request, he has made an order appointing ACP North Mahesh Kumar as the investigating officer.

He also warned that police are registering cases against those spreading fake, offensive and inflammatory messages on social media or the internet or making such statements.

"Eight-member team is watching such social media activities in Mangaluru commissionerate limits and things are getting documented."