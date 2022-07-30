News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Protesting ABVP members lathi-charged outside Karnataka minister's bungalow

Protesting ABVP members lathi-charged outside Karnataka minister's bungalow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 30, 2022 15:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were baton-charged and driven away when they barged into the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday seeking 'justice' to Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Praveen Nettar, who was murdered in Dakshina Kannada district.

IMAGE: ABVP members during their sit-in protest at the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, seeking justice for BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar, who was murdered in Dakshina Kannada district, in Bengaluru, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak's Sangh student wing holding their organisation's saffron flag stormed inside the compound of Jnanendra's bungalow at Jayamahal in Bengaluru and raised slogans like 'We want justice'.

They also sought a ban on Popular Front of India and its allied outfits, which they alleged were behind the killing of Hindutva activists and their growing influence in the state especially in the coastal districts bordering Kerala.

 

The police sought to persuade them to go away but they remained adamant and staged a sit-in demonstration inside the compound raising slogans.

Later, the activists tried to storm Jnanendra's house.

Finally, the policemen dragged them out of the bungalow. A few of them were baton-charged as they resisted the police bid.

Later, the activists were driven away from the spot in government vehicles.

Nettar, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district level office-bearer in Dakshina Kannada, was hacked to death by motorcycle-borne assailants Tuesday night when he was heading home after closing his poultry shop.

In this connection, police arrested Zakir, 29, and Shafiq, 27.

One more person has also been 'detained,' police sources said without divulging details.

Two days after the murder, Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete in Suratkal on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district who was standing outside a shop, was hacked to death by four unknown assailants on Thursday night.

So far no one has been arrested though 20 people have been questioned.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP leader's killing: Bommai to enforce 'Yogi model'
BJP leader's killing: Bommai to enforce 'Yogi model'
NIA to probe K'taka BJYM leader's murder case
NIA to probe K'taka BJYM leader's murder case
BJP activist's murder: 2 with suspected PFI links held
BJP activist's murder: 2 with suspected PFI links held
Lifter Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022
Lifter Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
SEE: Manish Malhotra outfits You'd LOVE To Wear
SEE: Manish Malhotra outfits You'd LOVE To Wear
Maha Guv should be sent back home or to jail: Uddhav
Maha Guv should be sent back home or to jail: Uddhav
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Time for encounter: K'taka Min on BJP workers' murder

Time for encounter: K'taka Min on BJP workers' murder

Sec 144 in Mangaluru after back-to-back murders

Sec 144 in Mangaluru after back-to-back murders

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances