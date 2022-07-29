News
Rediff.com  » News » BJYM leader's murder case to be handed over to NIA, says Bommai

BJYM leader's murder case to be handed over to NIA, says Bommai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 29, 2022 17:46 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the probe into the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency. 

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai meets family members of BJYM worker Praveen Nettaru, who was murdered by by miscreants, at his residence in Sulya Bellary, Dakshina Kannada district, July 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

One more person was arrested on Friday in connection with the killing of Praveen Nettar in Dakshina Kannada district that happened earlier this week.

 

Earlier, two persons had been apprehended by the police in relation to the case.

"We have decided to hand over the case to the NIA. It will be communicated to the home department. Since it is an inter-state issue (Karnataka-Kerala), we decided to hand over the matter to the NIA," Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
