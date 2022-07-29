Prohibitory orders in Mangaluru following back-to-back murders

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Mangaluru following back-to-back murders of two people belonging to different communities in the last couple of days.

IMAGE: Last rites of Mohammed Fazil, who was hacked to death by an unidentified group on Thursday, being performed in Surathkal, near Mangaluru on Friday. Photograph: ANI

Security has been beefed up in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in view of the tense situation, police said on Friday.

Schools and colleges in Suratkal, Bajpe, Mulki and Pannambur police station limits will remain closed on Friday.

While Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettar was hacked to death on Tuesday night, Mohammed Fazil was murdered by four unknown assailants on Thursday night.

Two residents of Bellare have been arrested in connection with Nettar's murder, investigation is on to nab the assailants of Fazil.

Meanwhile, a large number of people took part in the funeral procession of Fazil Mangaluru on Friday.

"The prohibitory orders have been imposed from Thursday night till July 30 morning," Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said.

All liquor shops will remain shut and 19 check posts have been set up including the Karnataka-Kerala border, where all the vehicles will be searched, the official said.

He added that no one will be allowed to roam in Mangaluru beyond 10 pm.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Gnanendra in a statement condemned the killing of Fazil and said the perpetrators will be brought to book.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Nettar's family members in Mangaluru on Thursday evening and offered their condolences.

The communally sensitive coastal district is tense following the murders in the past few days.