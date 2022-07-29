News
Rediff.com  » News » Time for encounter killing: K'taka minister on BJP workers' murder

Time for encounter killing: K'taka minister on BJP workers' murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 29, 2022 21:56 IST
Amid outrage over the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader, Karnataka minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday favoured "encounter" killings of perpetrators of such incidents and said the state government is ready for it.

IMAGE: Protestors shout slogans in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru during a protest over murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Without giving any opportunity, merciless action will be taken. We are ready for encounter (killings). We have already communicated to our Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the State government," Narayan, who holds the higher education, skill development, IT-BT portfolio, told reporters.

The minister was responding to a query on the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district-level office-bearer Praveen Nettar's murder in his village Nettaru in Bellare near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday when he was heading home after closing his shop.

 

Narayan said, "Some instigators are testing our patience. Hence, our government and the chief minister have given a clear message. In the coming days, we will make arrangements that the criminals should tremble to even think or dream of committing such murders."

"Time has come for encounter (killings). Our government will take stringent action. We will not give any chance for such activities by forming special squads. We will initiate measures to save innocent people," the minister said.

No one should suffer the way the BJYM activist's family is suffering.

Motorcycle-borne assailants hacked Nettar to death leading to tension in the district and public outrage. Police have held three suspects in connection with the case. Two of them have been identified as Mohammed Zakir and Shafiq.

Following the outcry, Chief Minister Bommai said today that the state government has decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency.

Two days after Nettar's death, another youth Mohammed Fazil was hacked to death on Thursday by unknown assailants at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district. Investigations into the matter is on, the police said.

