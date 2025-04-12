HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Over 110 arrested in Bengal's Murshidabad for violence over Waqf Act

Over 110 arrested in Bengal's Murshidabad for violence over Waqf Act

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 12, 2025 12:25 IST

x

Over 110 people were arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, police said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Vehicles were torched during the protests in Jangipur, Murshidabad. Photograph: ANI on X

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts over the new legislation on Friday.

Raids were underway in all these districts, with over 110 arrested in Murshidabad, police said.

 

"About 70 people were arrested from Suti, and 41 people from Samserganj in connection with the violence," a police officer said.

The situation in these violence-hit places remained tense on Saturday morning, but no untoward incident was reported, officials said.

In the worst-hit Murshidabad district, prohibitory orders have been imposed and internet services suspended in places that saw violence, they said.

"Patrolling in Suti and Samserganj areas is going on. Nobody is allowed to regroup anywhere. We will not allow any attempt to disrupt the law and order situation," an officer said, appealing to the people to not pay heed to "rumours on social media".

Meanwhile, a teenage boy who was injured allegedly in police firing during the clashes in Suti was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, police said.

The districts that saw violence have significant Muslim populations.

The BJP attacked the Mamata Banerjee government, stating that if it was "incapable" of handling the situation, it should seek help from the Centre.

"Let it be known that this was not an act of protest, rather a premeditated act of violence, an assault on Democracy and Governance by Jihadist forces who seek to spread chaos in order to assert their dominance and sow fear amongst other Communities of our Society," Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said in a post on X.

"Public property was destroyed, Government Officials felt threatened, and an atmosphere of fear and intimidation was created, all under the false guise of dissent. The silence of the Mamata Banerjee Government is deafening," he said.

Adhikari said that those behind the violence must be identified, arrested and prosecuted under the strictest sections of law.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Violence erupts in Bengal during protest against Waqf Act
Violence erupts in Bengal during protest against Waqf Act
When didi is here...: Mamata won't implement Waqf Act
When didi is here...: Mamata won't implement Waqf Act
Net suspended in Bengal town rocked by violence over Waqf
Net suspended in Bengal town rocked by violence over Waqf
Waqf Act is an attack on freedom of religion: Rahul
Waqf Act is an attack on freedom of religion: Rahul
Manipur BJP leader's house torched for backing Waqf Act
Manipur BJP leader's house torched for backing Waqf Act

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Places To Work, According To LinkedIn

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Sholay's New Andaaz!

VIDEOS

PM Modi performs Puja at Guruji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh1:59

PM Modi performs Puja at Guruji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh

Shriya Saran spotted in Bandra0:49

Shriya Saran spotted in Bandra

Akanksha Puri's super-hot look deserves your attention!1:15

Akanksha Puri's super-hot look deserves your attention!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD