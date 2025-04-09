HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Waqf Act won't be implemented in Bengal: Mamata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 09, 2025 13:57 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a programme of the Jain community in Kolkata, Banerjee said she will protect the minority people and their property.

"I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf Act. Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal by which one can divide and rule," she said.

 

"See the situation in Bangladesh. This (Waqf Bill) should have not been passed now," Banerjee said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
