Internet suspended in Bengal town rocked by violence over Waqf

The situation in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal, which was marred by incidents of violence following protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, was calm and peaceful on Wednesday without no report of any untoward incident, a senior police officer said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prohibitory orders were clamped in and around Raghunathganj and Suti police station areas and large police force deployed in all sensitive areas of the district, especially in and around Jangipur town, where a large number of people had assembled on Tuesday afternoon, demanding the withdrawal of the legislation, he said.

Internet connectivity remained suspended, within the areas under the Jangipur sub-division to prevent the spread of any disinformation.

"The situation is calm, peaceful and under control. There is not a single untoward incident reported from anywhere in the district. Prohibitory orders remained and would continue till 6 pm of April 10 (Thursday). The suspension of internet connectivity would also remain till 6 pm of April 11 (Friday)," the officer said.

Protestors, who had gathered in large numbers on the NH-12 in the Jangipur area to protest against the Waqf Bill, hurled stones at the police who were deployed in the area, on Tuesday afternoon.

A couple of vehicles belonging to the police were allegedly torched during the protest and police had to resort to lathi-charge and use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. A few policemen were injured in the stone pelting, the officer said.

The police have also detained a few people in connection with the incident, he said.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose condemned the incident and said attempts to disturb the law and order situation in the state "should be put down with an iron hand".

Bose directed the government to take "bold action" to curb violence and submit a report.

The opposition BJP alleged that the law and order situation in the state was "crumbling" under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was busy with "minority appeasement".

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said West Bengal, once safeguarded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee, was now "bleeding under the rule of Mamata Banerjee".

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill on Saturday.