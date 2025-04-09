Violence erupts in Bengal during protest against Waqf Act

Stones were allegedly hurled and police vehicles were set on fire during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Tuesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident happened on the NH-12 in the Jangipur area, where a large number of people had assembled in the afternoon, demanding the withdrawal of the legislation.

"The protestors hurled stones at the police who were deployed in the area and in the ensuing chaos, some police vehicles were set on fire," a senior district police officer said.

The attack forced the police to lathi-charge the protestors and use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, he said.

"Security has been strengthened in the area following the incident," he said, adding that a few police personnel were injured in the stone pelting.

A few people have been detained in connection with the incident, the officer said.

In a post on X, the West Bengal police said the situation is completely under control.

"The unruly mob has been dispersed. Traffic has returned to normalcy on the national highway. Strict action will be taken against those who have resorted to violence," it said.

"Legal action will also be initiated against rumour-mongers trying to spread misinformation. We request all not to heed rumours and keep calm," it added.

Mass education extension minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury, also the president of the West Bengal Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, criticised the police action against the violent mob.

"Even during the Left rule, police never baton-charged minorities. If someone has resorted to violence, obviously, action must be taken. But resorting to lathi charge on a rally is unacceptable," said Chowdhury, a senior TMC leader.

Condemning the violence, Governor CV Ananda Bose said attempts to disturb the law and order situation in the state "should be put down with an iron hand".

"The Parliament of India - the people of India - has passed the Bill. The situation where vested interests foment trouble cannot be tolerated and should be curbed," a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan quoted him as saying.

"The peaceful passage of Ram Navami festivities shows the camaraderie among people of Bengal and the competence of the administration, the political parties, the silent majority, the media, and all stakeholders. Any attempt to frustrate that needs to be put down with an iron hand," he added.

The governor directed the government to take "bold action" to curb violence and submit a report, the statement said.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that the law and order situation in the state was crumbling under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was busy with "minority appeasement".

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said West Bengal, once safeguarded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee, was now "bleeding under the rule of Mamata Banerjee".

Calling her "India's most failed CM", Majumdar asked if she was hiding behind the recruitment scam.

He added, "Law & order in Bengal = Innocent Hindus arrested, radical fundamentalists untouched. Shame!"

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.