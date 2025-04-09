HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Waqf Act is an attack on freedom of religion: Rahul Gandhi

Waqf Act is an attack on freedom of religion: Rahul Gandhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 09, 2025 20:25 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act is 'anti-Constitution' and an attack on the freedom of religion, as he warned that the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will soon go after the rights of other minorities such as Christians and Sikhs.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing the All India Congress Committee session on the banks of the Sabarmati river, Gandhi also said that an 'economic storm' is approaching and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of succumbing to pressure from US President Donald Trump on the imposition of tariffs.

"Did you see the photograph of PM Modi hugging Trump? This time he ordered Modi ji that 'we will not hug but will impose new tariffs'. PM Modi did not say a word. To divert attention from this they ran a drama in Parliament for two days," he said, adding, 'Where is the PM hiding?'

 

Referring to PM Modi's recent meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus, Gandhi said the Bangladeshi leader 'gives adverse remarks and he is sitting with him'.

"Where is the 56-inch chest," Gandhi asked in a swipe at Modi.

Gandhi said the new Waqf Act is an attack on freedom of religion and is anti-Constitution.

Citing an article in an RSS-linked magazine, Gandhi alleged that the BJP and RSS have set their sights now on the rights of Christians, and Sikhs would be next.

Gandhi also said that District Congress Committees and their chiefs would be empowered and strengthened so that they act as the foundation of the organisation going forward.

Pushing for a caste census in the country, Gandhi said, "We will break the wall of 50 per cent reservation. What Telangana has done, we are going to do across the country."

Gandhi alleged that the RSS' ideology is against the Constitution and 'they want to control all institutions in the country'.

He told party leaders that the fight is for the Constitution and it is not easy.

"They have everything at their disposal but we have truth and the love of the people on our side," Gandhi said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
