Manipur BJP leader's house torched for supporting Waqf Act

Manipur BJP leader's house torched for supporting Waqf Act

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 07, 2025 10:18 IST

The house of the Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha's Manipur president, Asker Ali, was set on fire by a mob allegedly for supporting the Waqf Amendment Act, officials said.

Image used for representation purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident happened at Lilong in Thoubal district on Sunday night, they said.

Ali had expressed his support for the Act on social media on Saturday.

 

An irate mob gathered outside his residence around 9 pm, vandalised it and later set it on fire, officials said.

Following the incident, Ali posted a video on social media, apologising for his earlier statement. He also expressed opposition to the Act.

Earlier in the day, protests were held in different parts of Imphal Valley against the Act.

Over 5,000 people participated in a rally that disrupted the traffic on NH-102 at Lilong.

Protesters scuffled with security forces in some areas, officials said.

One such incident happened at Irong Chesaba in Thoubal. The scuffle broke out after the demonstrators were stopped by the security forces from moving forward.

The demonstrators raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre, decrying the Act.

"The Waqf Amendment Act is against the ethos of the Constitution. It is completely unacceptable for the Muslim community," said Sakir Ahmed, a protester.

Protests were also held in Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim and Kiyamgei Muslim areas in Imphal East, and Sora in Thoubal district, among other places.

Security has been strengthened in Muslim-dominated areas of the valley, with additional forces deployed, officials said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare. It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
