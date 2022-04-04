News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos: Zelenskyy at Grammys

Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos: Zelenskyy at Grammys

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 04, 2022 11:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

During the 2022 Grammys, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a pre-recorded speech amid the ongoing Russian military operation in his country.

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the audience of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia through a video feed as the Grammy show takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The video, which served as an introduction to John Legend's live performance of Free as part of a special tribute to Ukraine, had been filmed 48 hours prior to the event in a bunker in Kyiv.

The special performance had been introduced by the show's host Trevor Noah, who said, "Even in the darkest times, music has the power to lift spirits and give you hope for a brighter tomorrow. There's nobody who could use a little hope right now more than the people of Ukraine."

"The war. What's more opposite to music?" asked the Ukrainian president while appearing on the Grammys telecast.

 

He went on to an extended explanation of how war silences music and music can end war.

"Our loved ones don't know if we will be together again. The war doesn't let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence. Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can't hear them but the music will break through anyway," he said.

"Anyway, we defend out freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence," Zelenskyy said before urging the Grammy attendees to, "fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence. And then peace will come."

He concluded his speech by naming several Ukrainian cities saying, "I have dream of them living, and free. Free like you on the Grammy stage."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
If This Is Not War, What Is It?
If This Is Not War, What Is It?
When Russian Rockets Struck
When Russian Rockets Struck
Russian tanks barge in, Ukrainians ready
Russian tanks barge in, Ukrainians ready
Why is Prabhas undergoing surgery?
Why is Prabhas undergoing surgery?
India's daily Covid cases drop below 1k after 715 days
India's daily Covid cases drop below 1k after 715 days
Will CUET Take Focus Off Class 12 Boards?
Will CUET Take Focus Off Class 12 Boards?
The Wall At The Taj
The Wall At The Taj
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ukraine: The Destruction Of A Country

Ukraine: The Destruction Of A Country

Putin's Army Faces Ukrainian Resistance

Putin's Army Faces Ukrainian Resistance

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances