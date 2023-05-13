Opposition leaders rejoice in BJP's Karnataka defeat

Opposition leaders on Saturday lauded the Congress for its victory in Karnataka and thanked the people of the state, saying that this win has showed that 'Modi is not invincible'.

IMAGE: Congress supporters burst firecrackers as they celebrate the party's victory in the Karnataka assembly elections, at party office in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

'As the results firm up in Karnataka it is now certain that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his 'ashirwaad'. That has been decisively rejected!' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

The Congress fought these elections on local issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness and corruption, he said.

'The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony,' Ramesh said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram congratulated Karnataka's people for a 'decisive verdict' and said they stood up to the 'money and muscle power of the so-called double engine government' of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

'Warm congratulations and sincere thanks to the people of Karnataka for delivering a decisive verdict. This election was more than an election to a state assembly. It was about upholding the fundamental values of the Indian Constitution and stopping the damage done by supremacist theories, discrimination and prejudice,' Chidamabram said on Twitter.

The people of Karnataka have stood up to the 'money and muscle power of the so-called double engine government of the BJP', the former Union minister said and added that they have shown a glorious way to the rest of the country.

'Karnataka, which is one of our more advanced states, can now forge ahead and occupy the top ranks in economic development and human development indicators. My congratulations to the warriors of the KPCC who fought a valiant battle and emerged victorious,' Chidambaram said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Karnataka has chosen the politics of development over communal politics.

'This will be repeated in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana as well,' Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gehlot said the atmosphere that was visible in Karnataka during Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is clearly noticeable in the election results.

'Under the leadership of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leaders ran a great campaign,' the Rajasthan chief minister added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the BJP's attempts to polarise the polls proved futile and people's mandate in the southern state shows that 'Bajrangbali' is with the grand old party.

Baghel said the BJP had realised that it was going to lose the Karnataka elections and hence images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on television were replaced with that of BJP chief J P Nadda.

He described BJP's electoral performance in Karnataka as Modi's defeat.

He said Modi had centred the saffron party's entire election campaign around himself and this loss is his loss.

'I congratulate our national president Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Rahul ji, Priyanka ji, Sonia ji and all party leaders and workers and Karnataka leadership. At a time when the BJP is trying to heavily polarise, the people of Karnataka have given their verdict. It has clarified that ‘Bajrangbali' (Lord Hanuman) is with Congress,' he said.

'They (people) were fed up with the BJP. The victory in Karnataka after Himachal Pradesh will boost the morale of party workers and they will gain confidence. The issues raised by the Congress are being accepted by people,' Baghel said.

Baghel also took a dig at the BJP over Modi's 'Congress-mukt' remark.

'They (BJP) talk about 'Congress-mukt' Bharat but now South India has become 'BJP-mukt'. They had anticipated their defeat therefore images of Modi ji were replaced with pictures of Nadda ji on television. BJP leaders had also started talking about Yogi ji and bulldozers. They knew that the magic of Modi ji has now ended,' he added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the assembly election trends from Karnataka send the message that the 'end' of the BJP's negative, communal and corrupt politics has begun.

Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi, 'The message from Karnataka is that the 'antkaal (end)' of the BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, pro-rich, anti-women, anti-youth, socially divisive, propaganda, individual-centric politics has begun.'

"This is a strict mandate of a new positive India against inflation, unemployment, corruption and animosity," he added.

'Pro-poor promises and secular stance helped Congress to score the historic Karnataka victory. It urges them to learn necessary lessons and to be more responsible in national politics. Modi is never invincible. If all secular forces are united, 2024 will see the end of BJP Raj,' said Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, 'Thank you Karnataka. For choosing LPG over Bajrangbaliji.'

CPI-Marxist-Leninist Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya also thanked the people of the state for the mandate.

'Thank you #Karnataka for giving such a fitting rebuff to not just the corrupt and non-performing Bommai regime but to the hate-filled and arrogant Modi-Shah-Yogi campaign. It has set the stage for the forthcoming elections and encouraged every defender of democracy across India,' he said in a tweet.