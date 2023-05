By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU

As a resurgent Congress appeared headed for a simple majority in Karnataka, early celebrations broke out at its offices in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Check out the scenes of triumph!

A Congress worker dressed as Hanuman celebrates at the AICC headquarters on the counting day of Karnataka assembly polls, in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Congress workers celebrate at the party office in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

A Congress worker waves the party flag at the party office in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo