Don't be scared, send CBI or ED to Adani, Ambani: Rahul hits back at Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, or Enforcement Directorate into whether businessmen Adani and Ambani sent his party "money in a tempo".

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets people during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, at Basia village, in Gumla, Jharkhand, May 7, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rahul Gandhi's retort to PM Modi came after the latter attacked him at an election rally saying why he has "stopped" naming Adani and Ambani in his attacks and whether he has received money from them in return.

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Gandhi in a video message asked whether Modi was speaking from his "personal experience" about money being sent by businessmen.

"The money that PM Modi has given to the two businessmen, the Congress party will give the same amount of money to the people of India through the various schemes that the party has promised," Gandhi said.

"The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's tempo of corruption," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani in closed doors, but for the first time you have talked about Adani and Ambani in public," Gandhi said in the video message.

"You also know that they give money in a tempo. Is it your personal experience?" Gandhi said.

"Do one thing - send the CBI, ED to them and carry out a thorough investigation and don't be scared," he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of having a "deal" with "Ambani and Adani", and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two businessmen for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "abusing" them.

"Since his Rafale issue got grounded, he started chanting about 'five industrialists'. Then he started saying Ambani-Adani. But ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani.

"I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of money reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight?" he said while addressing an election rally at Vemulawada in Telangana.

"Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of chori ka maal (loot)... Kaale dhan ki kitni boriya bharkar ke rupaye maare hai (how many sacks of black money you have taken). You have to answer the nation," the prime minister said.

The Congress has been accusing the prime minister of favouring the top five industrialists in the country, including Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.