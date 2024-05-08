News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Don't be scared, send CBI or ED to Adani, Ambani: Rahul hits back at Modi

Don't be scared, send CBI or ED to Adani, Ambani: Rahul hits back at Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 08, 2024 21:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, or Enforcement Directorate into whether businessmen Adani and Ambani sent his party "money in a tempo".

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets people during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, at Basia village, in Gumla, Jharkhand, May 7, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rahul Gandhi's retort to PM Modi came after the latter attacked him at an election rally saying why he has "stopped" naming Adani and Ambani in his attacks and whether he has received money from them in return.

 

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Gandhi in a video message asked whether Modi was speaking from his "personal experience" about money being sent by businessmen.

"The money that PM Modi has given to the two businessmen, the Congress party will give the same amount of money to the people of India through the various schemes that the party has promised," Gandhi said.

"The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's tempo of corruption," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani in closed doors, but for the first time you have talked about Adani and Ambani in public," Gandhi said in the video message.

"You also know that they give money in a tempo. Is it your personal experience?" Gandhi said.

"Do one thing - send the CBI, ED to them and carry out a thorough investigation and don't be scared," he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of having a "deal" with "Ambani and Adani", and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two businessmen for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "abusing" them.

"Since his Rafale issue got grounded, he started chanting about 'five industrialists'. Then he started saying Ambani-Adani. But ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani.

"I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of money reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight?" he said while addressing an election rally at Vemulawada in Telangana.

"Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of chori ka maal (loot)... Kaale dhan ki kitni boriya bharkar ke rupaye maare hai (how many sacks of black money you have taken). You have to answer the nation," the prime minister said.

The Congress has been accusing the prime minister of favouring the top five industrialists in the country, including Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Rahul Gandhi Has Learnt Nothing'
'Rahul Gandhi Has Learnt Nothing'
Modi's Approach To Election Is Intriguing
Modi's Approach To Election Is Intriguing
Who stood with British?: Rahul on Muslim League remark
Who stood with British?: Rahul on Muslim League remark
Rural FMCG growth overtakes urban after 5 quarters
Rural FMCG growth overtakes urban after 5 quarters
AstraZeneca withdraws COVID vaccine globally: Report
AstraZeneca withdraws COVID vaccine globally: Report
Abuse case: WB guv won't show CCTV footage to Mamata
Abuse case: WB guv won't show CCTV footage to Mamata
Can West Indies win T20 World Cup?
Can West Indies win T20 World Cup?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'Modi has no baggage like Rahul does'

'Modi has no baggage like Rahul does'

'Modi and Shah are scared of Rahul'

'Modi and Shah are scared of Rahul'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances