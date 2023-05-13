News
'Nafrat ka bazaar' has closed down: Rahul on K'taka results

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 13, 2023 15:53 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed the party's performance in the Karnataka assembly polls, saying "nafrat ka bazaar" has closed down and "mohabbat ki dukaanein" have opened in the state.

"I thank and congratulate the people of Karnataka, party workers and leaders," Gandhi said at a press conference in New Delhi.

"I am happy we contested the Karnataka polls without using hate, bad language. We fought the polls with love. In Karnataka, 'nafrat ka bazaar (market of hate)' has closed down', 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' (shops of love) have opened," he said.

 

In the Karnataka polls, on one side there was power of crony capitalists and on the other there was the strength of poor people, Gandhi said.

The strength of the poor has defeated the power of crony capitalists and this will happen in all states, he said. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
