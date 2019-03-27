'Modi got himself an hour of free TV'

March 27, 2019 14:56 IST

The opposition on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to "take the credit" of the achievement of space scientists in shooting down a live satellite.

In an unprecedented broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media, Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. He described it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.

However, deflecting attention from Modi, the Congress and several other opposition leaders focused on giving credit to India's space scientists.

Mocking the PM, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi wished him "happy World Theatre Day" after his address to the nation.



Gandhi also congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation.



"Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day," he said on Twitter.

The Congress congratulated ISRO and the government for acquiring anti-satellite missile capability but extended credit to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, while a senior party leader said the 'ASAT' programme was initiated during UPA rule.



"We congratulate @isro & the Govt on the latest achievement for India. The Indian Space Programme established in 1961 by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru & the Indian Space Research Organisation set up under Smt. Indira Gandhi has always made India proud with its ground breaking achievements," the Congress tweeted from its official handle shortly after Modi's announcement.



Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel credited the United Progressive Alliance government for initiating the ASAT (Anti-Satellite) programme and lauded then prime minister Manmohan Singh's leadership.



"The UPA government had initiated the ASAT program which has reached fruition today. I congratulate our space scientists & the visionary leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh," Patel tweeted.



His colleague, party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, also praised the country's scientists while taking a dig at detractors of Nehru and eminent scientist Dr Homi Bhabha.



"I congratulate our space scientists in ensuring that we continue to reach new heights in space missions! Burn moment for bhakts who keep cursing Pt. Nehru,it was his&Dr.Homi Bhabha's far sightedness that has got us where we are today,in shorter span of time than any other nation," she said in a tweet.



She also acknowledged the role of scientist Vikram Sarabhai in India's achievements in the field of space.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee too blasted the prime minister for 'desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election;.

"Today's announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct" Mamata tweeted.

"There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems a desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission," the Trinamool Congress chief said claiming that Modi's speech violated the poll code.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and critixised Modi.

"Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert(ed) nation's attention away from issues on ground #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity by pointing at the sky," he tweeted.



Akhilesh also said, "Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer."

