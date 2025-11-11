Oppn seeks speedy probe into Red Fort blast, raises security concerns

The opposition parties on Monday demanded a thorough and speedy investigation into the car blast near the Red Fort that killed at least eight people and injured many others, and raised concerns over the security situation in the national capital.

IMAGE: The NSG team investigates the spot of the blast in a Hyundai i20 car near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in Delhi, November 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The Congress said the alleged security lapse exposed Delhi government's "shocking complacency", and asked whether Delhi is a "secure capital" as claimed by the home ministry.

The party, however, said the country stands united in this difficult moment.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government must ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into the blast so that those responsible for this "lapse" are held accountable.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Extremely distressing to hear about the news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station, Delhi. Initial reports suggest that several precious lives have been lost in this incident. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

"The government must ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into this blast which has taken place in a high-security and often crowded place, so that those responsible for this lapse and incident are held accountable," he added.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

"The entire country is united in this difficult moment. We urge the government to speedily investigate the incident and throw further light on what has transpired," he said in a post on X.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others, officials said.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, termed the news of the car blast "extremely heartbreaking and concerning".

Terming the blast in the country's capital alarming and distressing, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said in a post on X, "In matters of national security -- be it Pulwama or Pahalgam -- we have stood firmly with the government. Nothing is more important than the security and sovereignty of the country.

"We urge the Central government to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter and to reassure the public through fair and transparent action, while teaching the culprits the harshest possible lesson. After all, how long will Indians live under the shadow of fear?"

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also termed the Delhi blast extremely tragic and serious incident.

"It should be investigated from every aspect. To alleviate the fear that has spread in the country's capital due to this blast, immediate security measures should be taken," he said on X.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "The blast in India's capital city at a super-busy location is a source of concern and yet again raises questions about our intelligence gathering and preparedness."

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I hope for a thorough and swift investigation. Those responsible for this condemnable act must receive the maximum punishment under the law."

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal said police and the government should immediately investigate how this explosion occurred and whether there was any larger conspiracy behind it.

"Negligence regarding Delhi's security cannot be tolerated," he said in a post on X.

His party colleague Sanjay Singh said in a post on X, "Only Pakistan could stoop to such a vile act. Modi has boosted the morale of those Pakistani beasts by agreeing to a ceasefire. Those terrorists who took the lives of our innocent citizens -- bring them all to justice too."

"The attack on the Red Fort is an assault on the symbol of our pride. The country is not safe in Modi's hands," he alleged.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel asked, "Should such a massive explosion occur in the nation's capital, Delhi, and we remain silent?"

"After all, accountability must be fixed. We all have complete faith in our security forces. But it is alarming for the country that the nation's security is not a priority for the country's leaders," Baghel said on X, adding that in this difficult time, questions will be asked of the government, and answers must be given.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi called the blast deeply disturbing and asked whether Delhi is a "secure capital" that the home ministry boasts of.

"Repeated security lapses in the heart of Delhi expose the government's shocking complacency," Singhvi said on X.

"Delhi on high alert, but the ruling party continues with its blasts of arrogance and propaganda. Security collapses, accountability vanishes, and yet slogans roar louder than safety," the Congress leader added.