Delhi blast: Explosion in Hyundai i20 car, says Amit Shah

Source: PTI
November 10, 2025 23:58 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said investigators are keeping all options open while probing the blast near the Red Fort that claimed eight lives on Monday evening.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a meeting with Delhi police chief Satish Golcha and other officials after the blast near Red Fort Metro Station as he arrives at Lok Nayak hospital, in Delhi. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

He said the blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near Red Fort here at around 7 pm. It damaged three to four other vehicles and injured pedestrians and people travelling in autorickshaws.

All angles are being probed by the investigators, and no possibility is ruled out, he said after meeting some of the injured at the LNJP hospital here.

 

Asked whether it was a terrorist attack, Shah said, "It is difficult to say what caused the incident. Until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by forensics and NSG, we can't say anything. But we are not ruling out anything and investigating all angles."

The home minister said eight people lost their lives and several others were injured. Teams of the Delhi Police, NIA, NSG and forensics have started the probe, he said and hoped that the exact details of the blast would be unearthed soon.

"I will visit the blast site soon and will hold a high-level meeting tomorrow with top officials to analyse the explosion," he said.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to him, and he has briefed him about the blast. Teams have begun a thorough investigation, he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
