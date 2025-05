On Thursday, May 22, 2025, the Dal Lake witnessed a tribute to the nation's heroes.

Shikarawallahs, local residents and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, participated in a Tiranga Shikara Yatra to honour soldiers who had taken part in Operation Sindoor.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff