Following a directive from the Union ministry of home affairs, personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force conducted a mock drill at the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The main focus of the drill was boat capsize scenario.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff