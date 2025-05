On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, MP, visited Srinagar and took a ride in a shikara on Dal Lake.

Owaisi has repeatedly denounced the terrorists who murdered 26 tourists at Pahalgam two weeks ago; he has also vociferously condemned Pakistan for its sponsorship of terrorism in India.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff