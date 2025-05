Residents living in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district close to the Line of Control flee to safer locations to escape shelling from Pakistan.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: Houses in Uri damaged by Pakistan shelling.

IMAGE: Ambulances parked on hospital premises in Uri.

IMAGE: A house damaged in Pakistan shelling in Uri.

Photographs curated and presented by Manisha Kotian/Rediff