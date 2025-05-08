Operation Sindoor: A glimpse into destruction in Pakistan

In a series of missile strikes on May 7, India targeted terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, retaliating strongly to the Pahalgam massacre.

These photographs capture the immediate aftermath of the strikes in Bahawalpur and Muridke near Lahore -- from damaged buildings to the scrambling of rescue workers.

The images offer a stark visual account of the destruction left behind.

IMAGE: Media persons inside a building after it was hit by an Indian strike in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, on May 7, 2025. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue workers cordon off a structure at the administration block of the Government Health and Education complex, in Muridke near Lahore, in the aftermath of the Indian strikes. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters

IMAGE: People walk past the damaged administration block of the Government Health and Education complex, in Muridke. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters

IMAGE: A general view of a damaged portion of a mosque in Muridke. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged portion of an administration block at the Government Health and Education complex, in Muridke​​​​. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters