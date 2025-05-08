HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Operation Sindoor: A glimpse into destruction in Pakistan

Operation Sindoor: A glimpse into destruction in Pakistan

By The Rediff News Bureau
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 08, 2025 13:57 IST

x

In a series of missile strikes on May 7, India targeted terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, retaliating strongly to the Pahalgam massacre.

These photographs capture the immediate aftermath of the strikes in Bahawalpur and Muridke near Lahore -- from damaged buildings to the scrambling of rescue workers.

 

The images offer a stark visual account of the destruction left behind.

IMAGE: Media persons inside a building after it was hit by an Indian strike in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, on May 7, 2025. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue workers cordon off a structure at the administration block of the Government Health and Education complex, in Muridke near Lahore, in the aftermath of the Indian strikes. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters

IMAGE: People walk past the damaged administration block of the Government Health and Education complex, in Muridke. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters

IMAGE: A general view of a damaged portion of a mosque in Muridke. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged portion of an administration block at the Government Health and Education complex, in Muridke​​​​. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather next to a damaged portion of Bilal Mosque in Muzaffarabad, PoK. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
The Rediff News Bureau
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'
'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'
Terror hotbeds in Muridke, Bahawalpur reduced to rubble
Terror hotbeds in Muridke, Bahawalpur reduced to rubble
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
'Pakistan Can't Sustain A Long War'
'Pakistan Can't Sustain A Long War'
Did Pahalgam Attack Have A UN Angle?
Did Pahalgam Attack Have A UN Angle?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times India Taught Pakistan A Lesson

webstory image 2

The Best Companies To Work In India Are...

webstory image 3

7 Smartphones Launching In May 2025

VIDEOS

'12th Fail' fame Medha Shankar looks stunning!1:03

'12th Fail' fame Medha Shankar looks stunning!

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -1:02

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!0:59

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD