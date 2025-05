On Shankara Jayanti, Friday, May 2, 2025, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Sri Sri Vishwatamanand Saraswati and other sadhus conducted a special puja at the Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. They also prayed for peace and the long life of India's soldiers.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

IMAGE: Security personnel keep a vigil at the Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff