Oops! Road outside Sena chief's home also flooded

July 02, 2019 19:11 IST

IMAGE: People wade through knee-deep water in Wadala area of Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

In an embarrassment for the Shiv Sena which controls the Mumbai civic body, waterlogging was witnessed outside party chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence on Tuesday as rains lashed Mumbai overnight.

The road outside 'Matoshree', Thackeray's bungalow in Kalanagar colony in suburban Bandra, was under knee-deep water.

The Sena has been ruling in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country's richest civic body, for over two decades.

But as rains threw the life in the megapolis out of gear, crippling rail, road and air traffic, the civic body and the Sena came in for flak, especially because the BMC officials had assured that there would be no waterlogging this monsoon.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik took a jibe at the Sena after his own residence in nearby Kurla area go flooded.

Sharing images of the inside of his house on LBS Road with he himself standing in knee-deep water, the NCP leader tweeted, 'Karun Dakhavla (We did it (what has been promised)),' tagging Uddhav Thackeray, the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BMC.

'Karun Dakhavla' was the Sena's campaign slogan before a civic election a few years ago.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city witnessed the highest rainfall -- 375.2 mm -- in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am on Tuesday since the July 26, 2005, deluge.