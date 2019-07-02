Rain gods wreak havoc in Mumbai

July 02, 2019 09:53 IST

This season Mumbai has received its heaviest rainfall in the last decade, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation claimed on Monday. The city has been witnessing heavy downpours since last four days.

Authorities have declared Tuesday a public holiday in Mumbai after IMD forecast heavy rain for the city. Officials have said that people in Mumbai should avoid stepping out of their homes Tuesday due to heavy rains.

Take a look at how Mumbai is grappling with the situation.

Police personnel stand on chairs to avoid getting wet as the police station Vakola in the suburbs of Mumbai gets water-logged. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

A biker tries to move his two-wheeler in the heavy rain at Mumbai's King Circle area. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The heavy rain, which the city has been experiencing since Friday, has caused a traffic snarl on the Western Express Highway. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

People push a cab which stalled on the flooded streets of Matunga. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The Indian Navy has been deployed to help rain-hit Mumbaikars in the central suburb of Kurla. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com A woman tries to cross a water-logged street in Andheri, in Mumbai.