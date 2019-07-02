News
Rediff.com  » News » SpiceJet flight overshoots runway at Mumbai airport

July 02, 2019 08:02 IST

A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skid and overshot the main runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains on Monday, although none of the passengers were hurt in the incident, said a source privy to the matter.

The incident happened on Monday around 11.45 pm when the SpiceJet flight SG6237 flying from Jaipur to Mumbai skid and overshot the main runway, the source said.

 

"A SpiceJet flight SG6237, which was coming from Jaipur to Mumbai, skid and overshot the main runway around 11.45 pm on Monday night. All passengers are safe. The main runway has been temporarily closed," the source said.

Due to the incident, a secondary runway is in operation at the airport currently.

Many subsequent flights have been diverted to other airports such as Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, the sources said.

"A Korean Air flight KE655 which was coming from Seoul to Mumbai has been diverted to Ahmedabad due to the incident and bad weather conditions," the sources said.

Similarly, a Lufthansa flight LH756, which was coming from Frankfurt, and an Air India flight AI331, which was coming from Bangkok had to be diverted to other airports, the sources said.

