UP Clerk Dies After Fight Over Scooty, E-Rickshaw Collision

A 26-year-old clerk in Uttar Pradesh tragically died after an altercation escalated following a minor traffic accident involving his scooty and an e-rickshaw.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A clerk in Uttar Pradesh died after an altercation over a collision.

The victim was allegedly beaten to death by two men after a dispute.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal assault.

The incident occurred after a collision between the victim's scooty and an e-rickshaw.

A 26-year-old clerk of Khatauli Nagar Palika was beaten to death allegedly by two men following an altercation over a collision between his scooty and an e-rickshaw, police said on Friday.

Arrests Made in Fatal Assault Case

Police have arrested two accused, Ankit and Pankesh, in connection with the incident, the officer added.

The victim, identified as Chinki Bhardwaj, was attacked on Thursday after the dispute broke out in the Khatauli area, the police said.

Bhardwaj, who sustained serious injuries in the assault, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Superintendent of Police (City) Amrit Jain said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP said.