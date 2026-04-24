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UP Clerk Dies After Fight Over Scooty, E-Rickshaw Collision

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 15:59 IST

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A 26-year-old clerk in Uttar Pradesh tragically died after an altercation escalated following a minor traffic accident involving his scooty and an e-rickshaw.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A clerk in Uttar Pradesh died after an altercation over a collision.
  • The victim was allegedly beaten to death by two men after a dispute.
  • Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal assault.
  • The incident occurred after a collision between the victim's scooty and an e-rickshaw.

A 26-year-old clerk of Khatauli Nagar Palika was beaten to death allegedly by two men following an altercation over a collision between his scooty and an e-rickshaw, police said on Friday.

Arrests Made in Fatal Assault Case

Police have arrested two accused, Ankit and Pankesh, in connection with the incident, the officer added.

 

The victim, identified as Chinki Bhardwaj, was attacked on Thursday after the dispute broke out in the Khatauli area, the police said.

Bhardwaj, who sustained serious injuries in the assault, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Superintendent of Police (City) Amrit Jain said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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