Delhi Man Killed in Road Accident Involving Scooter, Car, and Bus

A 30-year-old man tragically died in Delhi after a scooter accident involving a car door and a DTC bus, prompting a police investigation into the fatal road incident.

Key Points A 30-year-old man died in Delhi after his scooter collided with an open car door.

The scooter rider fell onto the road and was run over by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus.

The accident occurred near Uttam Nagar West Metro Station.

Police have registered a case under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Uttam Nagar.

A 30-year-old man was run over by a DTC bus after he fell onto the road when his scooter crashed into an open car door near Uttam Nagar West Metro Station here on Tuesday, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning, they said.

According to police, a car had stopped on the left side of the road after one of its occupants complained of uneasiness and requested that the vehicle be halted as he needed to use the washroom.

"The passenger opened the right rear door of the car. At the same time, a scooter rider coming from behind collided with the suddenly opened door," a senior police officer said.

Following the impact, the rider fell onto the road and was run over by a DTC bus that was approaching from behind, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said in a statement.

The vehicles involved in the accident included a DTC bus, the scooter and the SUV car.

The deceased was identified as Daksh, a resident of Uttam Nagar. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

Police Investigation into Fatal Road Accident

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.