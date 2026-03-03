HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Man Killed in Road Accident Involving Scooter, Car, and Bus

Delhi Man Killed in Road Accident Involving Scooter, Car, and Bus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 03, 2026 15:32 IST

A 30-year-old man tragically died in Delhi after a scooter accident involving a car door and a DTC bus, prompting a police investigation into the fatal road incident.

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old man died in Delhi after his scooter collided with an open car door.
  • The scooter rider fell onto the road and was run over by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus.
  • The accident occurred near Uttam Nagar West Metro Station.
  • Police have registered a case under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing death by negligence.
  • The deceased has been identified as a resident of Uttam Nagar.

A 30-year-old man was run over by a DTC bus after he fell onto the road when his scooter crashed into an open car door near Uttam Nagar West Metro Station here on Tuesday, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning, they said.

 

According to police, a car had stopped on the left side of the road after one of its occupants complained of uneasiness and requested that the vehicle be halted as he needed to use the washroom.

"The passenger opened the right rear door of the car. At the same time, a scooter rider coming from behind collided with the suddenly opened door," a senior police officer said.

Following the impact, the rider fell onto the road and was run over by a DTC bus that was approaching from behind, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said in a statement.

The vehicles involved in the accident included a DTC bus, the scooter and the SUV car.

The deceased was identified as Daksh, a resident of Uttam Nagar. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

Police Investigation into Fatal Road Accident

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa
Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa
Two Arrested for Murder Near Delhi Metro Station
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Mirzapur, UP
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Mirzapur, UP
Delhi Police Arrest Man in Shalimar Bagh Attempted Murder Case
Delhi Police Arrest Man in Shalimar Bagh Attempted Murder Case
Four Die in Kozhikode Car-Lorry Collision

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai0:53

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO