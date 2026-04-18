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Drunk Driver Rams Taxi In Delhi, Leaving Driver Critical

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 18, 2026 22:55 IST

A taxi driver is fighting for his life after a drunk driver crashed into his vehicle in Delhi, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about road safety.

Key Points

  • A taxi driver in Delhi's Rajouri Garden was critically injured when a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by an intoxicated man, crashed into his parked taxi.
  • The SUV driver, Vikas Rathore, was found to have a high blood alcohol content, confirming he was driving under the influence.
  • The injured taxi driver, Narender Kumar, is in critical condition in the ICU at Safdarjung Hospital due to severe head injuries.
  • Police have registered a case against Vikas Rathore and are investigating the incident, including examining CCTV footage.

A 33-year-old taxi driver was critically injured after a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by an intoxicated man, rammed into his stationary vehicle in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area early Saturday, police said.

High-Speed Collision Causes Severe Injuries

The accident was reported around 3:30 am after a Tata Harrier (SUV) vehicle, allegedly travelling at a high speed, hit the Swift Dzire taxi parked on the side of Najafgarh Road from behind, they said.

 

"An eyewitness told police that the Harrier was coming at a high speed from the direction of Raja Garden when it crashed into the stationary taxi, leaving the driver severely injured," an officer said.

Victim in Critical Condition

The injured driver, identified as Narender Kumar, was initially taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital by the SUV driver. Due to the seriousness of his condition, especially head injuries, he was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is currently admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU), police said.

Doctors attending to Kumar said his condition is critical and he is under close observation, police said.

Drunk Driver Arrested

During investigation, the driver of the Tata Harrier, identified as Vikas Rathore (30), was medically examined and found to have a high blood alcohol content, confirming that he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, police said in a statement.

Police said preliminary findings suggest that the impact was strong due to the high speed of the SUV, causing extensive damage to the rear portion of the taxi.

Both vehicles involved in the crash were found in a damaged condition at the spot when the team from Rajouri Garden police station arrived, he added.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered and further legal action is being taken against the accused driver. Police said they are also examining CCTV footage from the area and recording statements of witnesses as part of the investigation.

Under Indian law, drunk driving causing grievous harm can lead to charges under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, potentially resulting in imprisonment. The police investigation will likely involve a forensic examination of the vehicles and further questioning of the accused and witnesses to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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