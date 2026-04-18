One Indian oil tanker crosses Hormuz, four others turn back

Amidst rising tensions, one Indian oil tanker successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz while others turned back, highlighting the strategic waterway's importance for global energy supplies.

IMAGE: Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, on April 18, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points One Indian-flagged oil tanker, Desh Garima, successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

Several other Indian oil tankers reversed course after Iran signalled the strategic waterway was closed.

The disruptions have been attributed to tensions and potential threats from Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical energy artery, handling a significant portion of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

The halt in transit has driven up energy prices and triggered supply shortages globally.

One Indian-flagged oil tanker crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, while at least four others trying to transit the choke point turned back after Iran signalled the strategic waterway was closed again.

Oil tanker Desh Garima appeared to have successfully crossed the Strait on Saturday, ship tracking data showed. The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) tanker is the 10th India-flagged vessel to have crossed the Strait since early March.

As of Saturday evening, it was sailing in the Gulf of Oman, according to ship tracking data from maritime data and intelligence platform MarineTraffic.

Impact On Indian Shipping

MarineTraffic data showed oil tankers Sanmar Herald, Desh Vaibhav and Desh Vibhor, along with bulk carrier Jag Arnav, reversing course near the chokepoint, taking the number of India-flagged ships in the Persian Gulf to 14.

State-run SCI owns Desh Vaibhav and Desh Vibhor, while Sanmar Herald is operated by Sanmar Shipping and Jag Arnav by Great Eastern Shipping Company.

Tensions In The Strait Of Hormuz

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a tanker reported being approached by two Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats and fired upon about 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman.

This may have prompted the Indian vessels to turn back.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Iranian envoy to lodge a protest over the reported targeting of Indian vessels.

Global Energy Market Implications

According to shipping monitor TankerTrackers.com, two India-flagged ships, including a supertanker carrying Iraqi crude, were forced to turn back after coming under fire.

The disruptions come as scores of commercial vessels and thousands of seafarers remain stranded in the Persian Gulf since the outbreak of the West Asia war on February 28, which has sharply curtailed movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz handles about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, making it one of the world's most critical energy arteries. Iran's ability to disrupt traffic through the narrow passage has emerged as a key lever in the conflict.

The halt in transit has driven up energy prices, triggered supply shortages in parts of the world and forced some countries to ration fuel, underscoring the global impact of the standoff.

The Ministry of External Affairs is likely to closely monitor the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, as disruptions could affect India's energy security. India relies heavily on oil imports, and any increase in global prices will impact consumers and the economy. The incident also raises concerns about the safety of Indian seafarers in the region.