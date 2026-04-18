India summons Iranian envoy after Hormuz firing incident

India has summoned the Iranian envoy to lodge a strong protest after Iranian Revolutionary Guards fired upon Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about maritime security.

IMAGE: Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, on April 18, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points India summoned the Iranian envoy to protest the firing incident in the Strait of Hormuz.

Two Indian vessels had to reverse course due to the actions of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, alleging US violations of agreements.

India emphasises the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime transit.

India on Saturday summoned Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali after two Indian vessels had to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following an incident of firing by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, authoritative sources said.

A strong protest was lodged with the ambassador over the incident, they said.

Tensions Escalate in Strait of Hormuz

There is no official word yet on summoning Fathali to the external affairs ministry. Several commercial vessels tried to cross the Strait of Hormuz after Iran on Friday announced that it has opened the waterway for commercial traffic.

Tehran on Saturday said it has again closed the Strait of Hormuz, alleging that the US violated certain understanding reached between the two sides.

Impact on Indian Vessels

A vessel tracker reported that two Indian vessels had to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following reports of gunfire from Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

The vessels include an Indian-flagged super tanker, carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil, it said.

India's Commitment to Maritime Security

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined India's strong commitment to "safe and unimpeded" transit passage of maritime shipping, even as he emphasised that attacks on merchant shipping are "completely unacceptable".

The EAM said this in his remarks while participating in 'AZEC Plus' online meeting convened by Japan to discuss supply chain disruptions in the energy markets.

Under international law, firing upon civilian vessels is a serious violation that can lead to diplomatic consequences.

The Ministry of External Affairs is likely to seek assurances from Iran that such incidents will not recur and that Indian vessels can navigate the Strait of Hormuz safely.

This incident also underscores India's reliance on imported oil and the vulnerability of its supply chains.