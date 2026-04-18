Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz again citing US violations

Amidst escalating tensions, Iran has tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, reinstating strict military control due to alleged US violations of maritime agreements and continued naval blockades.

IMAGE: A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman's Musandam province, April 12, 2026. Photograph: File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Iran has reimposed strict military control over the Strait of Hormuz, citing US violations of maritime agreements.

Tehran claims the US has engaged in 'piracy and banditry' by maintaining a blockade on Iranian ports.

The decision follows a statement by former US President Trump that the naval blockade will continue until a comprehensive peace agreement is reached.

Iran asserts that maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz will be strictly controlled and require Iranian approval.

Iran on Saturday announced that the strategic Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its 'previous state' of strict military control, as it was before the ceasefire deal with Israel and Lebanon, citing violations by the United States under its continued blockade of Iranian ports, despite Tehran earlier announcing the reopening of the waterway.

Iran Accuses US of Breaching Commitments

According to the Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), citing the spokesperson for Iran's Central Headquarters of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Tehran had earlier agreed, in good faith, to allow limited and managed passage of oil tankers and commercial vessels through the strategic strait following negotiations.

However, the spokesperson stated that the United States repeatedly breached commitments and engaged in 'piracy and banditry' under the pretext of enforcing a blockade over the ports of the Islamic Republic.

'Following previous agreements in negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed in good faith to allow a limited number of oil tankers and commercial ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in a managed manner. Unfortunately, the Americans, with their repeated record of breach of promise, continue to engage in piracy and banditry under the guise of a so-called blockade,' the statement read, as quoted by IRIB.

Strait of Hormuz Under Strict Iranian Control

The spokesperson further declared that control over the Strait has now been tightened, with the waterway placed under the 'strict management and control' of Iran's armed forces.

'For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic strait is under the strict management and control of the armed forces,' the statement added.

The statement further stated that the current situation would persist unless Washington ensures what Iran described as 'complete freedom of movement' for Iranian vessels.

Trump's Stance on the Naval Blockade

This comes after Trump, in a post on Truth Social, declared that the American naval blockade of Iranian ports will persist until a comprehensive peace agreement is finalised with Tehran, despite Iran's move to restore access to the Strait of Hormuz.

'The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete.'

He further noted that 'this process should go very quickly', the post read.

Iran's Response to Trump's Comments

Following Trump's comment, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, M B Ghalibaf, slammed Trump on X.

In his post, Ghalibaf asserted that maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz will be strictly controlled by Tehran, stating that passage will be allowed only through designated routes and under Iranian approval.