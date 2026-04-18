Iranian forces open fire in Strait of Hormuz; Indian vessels turn back

Amid rising tensions, Iran's reimposition of restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, including firing on tankers and turning back Indian vessels, raises critical concerns about global energy supplies and maritime security, especially for India.

IMAGE: A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman's Musandam province, on April 12, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Iran has reimposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil route.

Iranian forces opened fire on a tanker, escalating tensions in the region.

Two Indian ships, including a supertanker carrying Iraqi crude oil, were forced to turn back.

The restrictions raise concerns about energy supplies, particularly for India, which relies heavily on oil shipments through the strait.

Iran's Supreme Leader issued a defiant warning, praising recent drone strikes.

Iran has reimposed restrictions on the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, with its forces opening fire on a passing tanker and forcing at least two Indian vessels to reverse course, escalating tensions in the region and raising concerns over energy supplies.

Heightened Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), two gunboats of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps opened fire on a tanker transiting the strait.

The vessel and its crew were reported safe, though its identity and destination were not disclosed.

The incident comes as Iran tightened control over the key global oil route in response to a US blockade on its shipping and ports. During the ongoing conflict, Tehran has allowed only authorised vessels to pass through the narrow channel.

Impact on Indian Vessels and Oil Shipments

Amid the heightened tensions, a vessel-tracking service said two Indian ships, including an Indian-flagged supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil, were forced to turn back after reports of gunfire in the area.

The developments mark a fresh escalation in the region, where disruptions to maritime traffic have persisted for weeks.

The situation holds particular significance for India, which relies heavily on crude oil shipments routed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Defiant Stance

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued a defiant warning, saying the country’s 'valiant navy' was ready to inflict 'new bitter defeats' on its enemies.

In a message marking the anniversary of the establishment of Iran’s army, he praised Iran’s drone strikes targeting Israel and US interests across the region during the conflict, underscoring Tehran’s hardened stance amid the ongoing crisis.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital waterway for global oil transportation, and any disruption can significantly impact crude oil prices. India imports a substantial portion of its crude oil through this route, making it particularly vulnerable to these restrictions.

The Indian government will likely engage in diplomatic efforts to ensure the safe passage of its vessels and secure its energy supplies.