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Home  » News » One Killed, Three Injured In Jharkhand Electrocution Incident

One Killed, Three Injured In Jharkhand Electrocution Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 18:12 IST

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A tragic electrocution incident in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, resulted in one death and three injuries after a pickup van struck a live electric wire, highlighting the dangers of overhead power lines.

Key Points

  • A man died and three others were injured in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, due to electrocution.
  • The incident occurred when a pickup van carrying sound equipment touched a live 11,000-volt electric wire.
  • The deceased has been identified as Sumit Oraon, a resident of Bada Nawatoli.
  • The injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital, where Sumit Oraon was declared dead.

A man was killed and three others injured after a pickup van carrying sound system equipment allegedly came in contact with a live electric wire in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Wednesday, police said.

Details of the Electrocution Incident

The incident happened around 2 pm in Badki Champi village in the Kuru police station area when an 11,000-volt overhead electric wire touched the vehicle, leading to the electrocution of four persons travelling in it, they said.

 

"One person died in the incident, while three others sustained injuries. The deceased has been identified as Sumit Oraon, a resident of Bada Nawatoli in the Sadar police station area," Kuru police station officer-in-charge Ajit Kumar said.

Immediate Response and Aftermath

He said locals immediately rushed the injured to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared Sumit dead on arrival.

One of the injured was identified as Visharam Oraon (20), while the identities of the other two were yet to be established, the officer said.

According to hospital authorities, the condition of all three injured persons is stable.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem examination, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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