Home  » News » One Dead, Three Injured in Jharkhand Music Row

One Dead, Three Injured in Jharkhand Music Row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 06, 2026 10:32 IST

A fatal stabbing in Giridih, Jharkhand, occurred after a neighbourly dispute over loud music escalated, leaving one dead and three injured, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man was fatally stabbed in Giridih, Jharkhand, after a disagreement over loud music.
  • Three other individuals sustained injuries during the altercation and were hospitalised.
  • Police have initiated an investigation and are currently searching for seven suspects who have fled.
  • The incident stemmed from a neighbour's complaint about the volume of music being played late at night after Holi.

One person was stabbed to death, while three others were injured with sharp weapons over the playing of loud music in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Das Mohalla under town police station limits on Thursday night.

 

Town police station in-charge Ratan Kumar Singh said, "A case has been registered against seven people in this matter. All of them have been absconding since last night."

Singh said the incident took place between two neighbours. One neighbour had objected to the high-volume music at night.

"The neighbour urged them to stop the music as the festival of Holi got over and let them sleep. Over this, a scuffle between two neighbours erupted, in which one was killed, and three others were injured. The injured were admitted to hospital," he said.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Das.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar met the injured at Sadar hospital in Giridih.

The minister said he has directed the sub-divisional officer to probe into the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
