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Home  » News » Odisha Tragedy: Electrocution Claims Three Lives at Cultural Programme

Odisha Tragedy: Electrocution Claims Three Lives at Cultural Programme

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 12:18 IST

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A tragic electrocution accident in Odisha's Dhenkanal district claimed the lives of three people as they prepared for a cultural event, highlighting the dangers of overhead power lines.

Key Points

  • Three individuals died from electrocution in Dhenkanal district, Odisha, during preparations for a cultural event.
  • The accident occurred when a metal object being used to set up the stage came into contact with an 11 kV overhead power line.
  • One person sustained severe burns and is receiving treatment at Anugul District Headquarters Hospital.
  • The incident took place in Patla village, under the Balimi police station area.
  • Local leader Naveen Patnaik expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

Three persons were electrocuted in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, police said Monday.

The incident took place at Patla village in the Balimi police station area on Sunday evening, when a podium was being set up for a cultural programme featuring folk dance 'Danda Nacha', they said.

 

The deceased were identified as Sudhakar Sahu (32) and Laxmidhar Sahu (24) of Patla, and Milan Mahalik (34) of Bid village, they added.

Prafulla Sahu (50), also from Patla, sustained severe burns and was admitted to the Anugul District Headquarters Hospital, police said.

The incident happened when a metal object was being lifted for setting up the stage, and it accidentally touched an 11 kV overhead power line, they said.

Political Reaction

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident.

"While praying for the eternal peace of the departed souls, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families during this hour of grief," he said in a social media post.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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