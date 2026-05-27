J&K Chief Minister Visits Family Of Murdered Girl

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the family of a 12-year-old girl murdered in Budgam, offering condolences and assuring justice after the arrest of a suspect.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the family of a 12-year-old girl murdered in Budgam.

Police arrested Mudasir Ahmad Mir, a neighbour, on charges of raping and murdering the girl.

Abdullah expressed grief and assured the family that the culprit would be dealt with strictly according to the law.

Police have completed initial medico-legal, forensic, and evidentiary procedures related to the arrest.

Authorities have appealed to the public and media to avoid spreading rumours and unverified information.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the residence of the 12-year-old girl who was found murdered in Budgam and offered condolences to her family, a day after police arrested the accused man.

The girl was found murdered in the Galwanpora area of Budgam district on Sunday, a day after she was reported missing.

Chief Minister's Condolences and Assurances

During his visit, Abdullah expressed profound grief over the incident and prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved family in their hour of sorrow.

The chief minister said the incident had shaken the conscience of society and asserted that such elements have no place in civilised society.

He assured that the culprits would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

Arrest and Investigation Details

Police on Monday arrested Mudasir Ahmad Mir, a neighbour of the victim, on charges of raping and murdering the 12-year-old girl.

"In continuation of the investigation pertaining to the murder of a minor girl from village Galwanpora, Budgam Police has completed the initial medico-legal, forensic, and evidentiary procedures connected with the arrest of the accused in the case," a police spokesman said.

He said the identity of the accused was not disclosed earlier as several legal procedures were underway at the initial stage of investigation and to avoid any prejudice to the evidentiary and legal process.

"Upon completion of the requisite formalities, the accused involved in the commission of the crime is now identified as Mudasir Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Nabi Mir, a resident of Galwanpora Sebdan," the spokesman said.

Police Appeal for Calm and Responsible Reporting

Police said the investigation conducted so far had established that no other individual was involved in the crime.

Police appealed to the public to maintain peace, communal harmony, and public order and urged people not to circulate rumours, speculative content, or unverified allegations regarding the case.

"Media organisations and social media users are requested to exercise responsibility and restraint while reporting or commenting on the matter. The circulation of unverified or misleading content may create unnecessary public anxiety and adversely affect the maintenance of law and order," they said.