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Mehbooba Mufti Shocked By Budgam Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 20:25 IST

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PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti expresses shock and condemnation over the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting concerns about child safety.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mehbooba Mufti condemns the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Budgam.
  • The incident has been described as shocking and unsettling by the former Chief Minister.
  • A minor girl went missing on Saturday, and her body was discovered on Sunday.
  • Social Welfare Minister Sakeena Itoo visited the family to offer condolences and support.
  • The government has assured the family of all possible assistance and has condemned the act.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district was shocking, disconcerting and unsettling.

Mufti's Reaction to the Heinous Crime

"Devastated to hear about the cold blooded murder of a 12-year-girl in Budgam. The allegations of rape just make it all the more shocking, disconcerting & unsettling. One shudders at the thought if our children are really safe," the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said in a post on X.

 

A minor girl went missing on Saturday and her body was found on Sunday with police saying that it was prima facie rape and murder case.

Government Support and Condemnation

Social welfare minister Sakeena Itoo visited the bereaved family in Budgam to express solidarity and condolences following the tragic incident that has shaken the area.

Interacting with the family members, the minister conveyed deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident and assured them that the Government stands firmly with them during this difficult time.

She said all possible assistance and support from the Government would be extended to the affected family.

Itoo strongly condemned the incident and termed it highly unfortunate and unacceptable in a civilized society.

She emphasised that those involved in the act must be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law and called for exemplary punishment to the culprits.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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