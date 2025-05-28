Omar Abdullah announces memorial for Pahalgam terror victims

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday announced that the government would build a memorial at Baisaran in Pahalgam in memory of the 26 victims of last month's terror attack.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cycles around the town during his visit, in Pahalgam, May 27, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said suggestions would be sought to ensure that the memorial is not only magnificent, but also dignified and respectful.

"We have been discussing this from day one...a memorial will be set up in Baisaran for the 26 innocent lives lost, as a lasting tribute and a reminder that they will never be forgotten," the chief minister said.

Addressing a gathering of travel and tour operators from across the country in Pahalgam, Abdullah emphasized the importance of reviving tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In today's cabinet meeting, held in Pahalgam, the Public Works Department was authorized to grant in-principle approval for this memorial," he announced.

Extending heartfelt gratitude to the visiting tour operators, the chief minister said, "I thank each one of you for coming to Pahalgam and supporting the revival of tourism. I recognize many of you as those who reignited tourism in the valley during the most challenging times,? when even the locals feared venturing out."

He recalled the early 1990s when tourism first resumed in the Valley with the arrival of groups from Mumbai and Gujarat.

"They helped restart tourism and brought it to its peak,? until the events of April 22. No matter how strongly we condemn what happened that day, it will never be enough. We lack words to comfort the families of those 26 victims. We can only bow our heads in their memory," he said.

While acknowledging security challenges in the valley, Abdullah stressed the need for strict measures.

"Although we do not fully control the security apparatus, I believe what happened should never have happened. And we must do everything possible to ensure it never happens again," he said.

On the reopening of tourist destinations post-Baisaran incident, he urged for transparency and openness in communicating with tourists.

"Let's not focus on what's closed, but on what's open. I believe it's better to speak the truth rather than have tourists feel misled. The process of reopening will begin in a phased manner in the coming days.

"I visited Betaab Valley myself to assess the situation and to build confidence. Not all destinations will reopen at once, but some will gradually become accessible," he added.

Abdullah assured tour operators that they would be consulted throughout this process.

"Together with the administration, we will ensure destinations are reopened responsibly, in a timely manner," he said.

On attracting international tourists, the CM said in our experience, international guests arrive after domestic tourism shows signs of recovery.

"The first sign of normalcy is when school children and domestic tourists begin visiting picnic spots again. Once this wave is visible, international bookings will follow. While we must continue to promote globally, I believe a strong focus on domestic tourism will build the right momentum," he said.

"We have come a long way. What happened, happened. But with your courage and commitment, I am certain we will overcome this and bounce back," Abdullah added.

He acknowledged that certain shortcomings exist and assured these would be addressed moving forward. "We are aware of the gaps and we will act on them."

The chief minister also met local delegations led by Pahalgam MLA.

"Valuable insights were shared about local issues and aspirations. The support extended by locals during the recent tragedy, to both tourists and the administration,? was exemplary," he said.

He also visited Nunwan Base Camp to review preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, interacted with officials on the ground, and emphasized the importance of coordination for ensuring pilgrims' safety and comfort.

The visit to Betaab Valley was followed by an impromptu cycling tour by the chief minister from a local hotel to Nunwan Base Camp and back, to promote new initiatives taken by Tourism Department towards sustainable tourism.

Abdullah's two sons, Zahir and Zamir,? accompanied him during the cycling tour.